GADSDEN, Ala. (WHNT) — The investigation into a Gadsden pharmacist has now led to his conviction, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Nathan Thomas Carter, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and three counts of filing false federal income tax returns.

In a plea agreement, Carter is said to have conspired with others to distribute oxycodone and hydrocodone between 2015 and 2021. Officials say Carter worked as the pharmacist in charge at Midtown Pharmacy in Gadsden between Feb. 2018 and 2023.

That pharmacy ordered at least 80,000 more dosage units of oxycodone 30mg than the pharmacy issued to patients between 2018 and 2021, according to the DOJ’s statement.

Carter is said to have “diverted” those pills by selling them to other drug distributors. He’s also accused of bringing distributor bottles home from the pharmacy, where he would repackage the pills in plastic bags to resell.

Officials say Carter earned around $150,000 per year from the acts, which he failed to report on his tax returns in 2019, 2020 and 2021. During a search warrant carried out at Carter’s home, the DOJ said over $110,000 in cash was found.

The maximum sentence for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances is 20 years in prison, officials explained. The maximum penalty for each count of filing false federal income tax returns is three years in prison.