DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — DeKalb County Investigators arrested a man for rape after being contacted by a local police department.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says investigators were contacted by the Collinsville Police Department regarding a sexual assault report.

Following an investigation by DCSO, 21-year-old Jose Elisama Francisco-Diego of Gadsden was arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with first-degree rape.

The Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Welden released the following statement:

“The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office takes these types of cases very seriously. Citizens in DeKalb County and surrounding counties should know that crimes of this nature and others will not be tolerated in this county. I would like to thank Collinsville Police Department for quickly reaching out to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit and the investigators for their unwavering dedication to bringing cases to justice.” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden

Francisco-Diego was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center and later released on bond.