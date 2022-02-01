ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) confirmed the arrest of a Gadsden man who now faces 30 counts of child pornography.

Sheriff Jonathan Horton said Ryan Quinn Medley, 30, was arrested following an investigation by the sheriff’s office.

The ECSO said they received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) that prompted the investigation, and investigators determined Medley as a suspect.

A search warrant was issued and carried out at Medley’s home by investigators with ECSO and Rainbow City Police Department. According to authorities, several phones and electronic devices were taken as evidence.

Following that search, more warrants were obtained for the examination of those devices.

Investigators found Medley had used the Kik app to download and swap images of child pornography.

Medley is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $600,000 bond. He was charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

The case is still ongoing.