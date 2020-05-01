Fyffe sock manufacturer donates 40,000 reusable masks

FYFFE, Ala. – Masks are in limited supply, but one Sand Mountain sock manufacturer is helping those on the front lines stay covered during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Bur-Tex Hosiery in Fyffe donated 30,000 double-layered, re-useable masks to Marshall Medical Centers Friday. The company also donated 10,000 to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.

Bur-Tex Hosiery CEO Brent Burgess gave WHNT News 19 a tour through the facility before the boxes of masks were put into trucks for the different groups.

The Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers and Shepherd’s Cove Hospice said they are incredibly grateful for the donation.

Bur-Tex Hosiery has made about 1.5 million of the masks in one week, but are ramping up production to fill the needs of large retailers and community members.

Burgess joked Friday that they have always tried to keep holes out of socks until now, when they need holes in them to wrap around your ears.

“We are putting them in a lot of poultry and beef and cattle industry. We’re putting them with their employees. They’re able to take them home to families. They’re re-useable, they’re washable, so they’re not disposable so it’s actually saving the companies a lot of money by using these. We’re just very fortunate to be able to be in this position that we have the sock machines and this time and we’re able to convert them over into making masks and help the public out.,” said Burgess.

The best thing you can do is make sure that you know which side you’re wearing it on your face and never tough the front of the mask. And so that’s the best way to use a reusable mask and make sure it’s as sanitary as possible. Of course, it’s not as good as an n95 mask which is why we can’t wear these in clinical settings, where people are exposed to COVID-19 but in other instances, they’re perfectly fine and safe,” said Foundation of Marshall Medical Centers director Andrea Oliver.

Burgess said they will allow the community to drive through their parking lot and buy a four-piece family pack of the masks for $10 Friday at 8 a.m.

There are several different design options, including American flags and emojis.