JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A man was killed Monday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed north of Scottsboro.

ALEA Troopers said William Robert Floyd, 59, of Fyffe, was riding on County Road 21 aroun 4:35 p.m. when his motorcycle left the road and crashed into a tree. Floyd died at the scene, troopers said.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.