DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says a Fyffe man has been arrested for distributing child pornography.

Bradley Ray Hancock, 40, of Fyffe is charged with seven counts of dissemination of child pornography.

On November 9, 2023, DCSO’s Investigations Unit received a tip from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The tip stated that an individual living in DeKalb County, later identified as Hancock, had been using the social media app KIK to spread child pornography.

Authorities then executed a search warrant and arrested Hancock.

“I am thankful for the continued partnership between the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit, the ICAC, and the NCMEC. Bringing cases of this nature to a close is of the highest priority at our office. I’m proud of our investigators and the hard work they perform daily on these types of cases as well as all cases they work,” Sheriff Nick Welden said.

According to DeKalb County jail records, Hancock was released from jail on Monday afternoon.