ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — All students enrolled in Albertville City Schools (ACS), regardless of income status, will receive healthy breakfast and lunches at no charge in the coming school year.

The ACS System announced on June 28 that the school system will revert back to offering free breakfast and lunches for all students.

The Community Eligibility Provision, CEP, is a federal program that allows schools in high-poverty areas to offer breakfast and lunch at no charge to all students. CEP works to reduce paperwork for schools so that they can focus on providing healthy meals for students so they can ‘learn and thrive.’

“Nutrition plays a major role in the healthy growth and development of students, and we want to ensure every child has access to a healthy breakfast and lunch each day,” Albertville Child Nutrition Program Director Suzannah Yoder said, “When students are fed and are receiving proper nutrition, they are able to focus at school which leads to better overall academic performance.”

CEP increases school meal participation by “removing the stigmas” typically associated with having to pay for lunch but not having the funds to do so. It also maximizes federal reimbursement to schools with the highest rates of students living in low-income households.

This development comes after the 2022-23 school year when the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) canceled the fee waivers for breakfast and lunches to the schools, according to the Sand Mountain Reporter.

Last year, the number of students whose families were below the poverty line dropped after there was a surge in financial well-being, causing the school system to no longer be eligible for free meals.

Students for the 2023-2024 year will continue to have the option to purchase ‘a la carte’ items as well. Families with students attending ACS schoolsdo not have to do anything to receive the benefit, including paying any money for meals or filling out any forms.