LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple men have been arrested and charged with bribery of public servants and using their position for personal gain in Limestone County, while one was charged with promoting prison contraband.

Four men are currently being held at the Limestone County Detention Center following an investigation by the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to a spokesperson with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Alex Andrews, Andrew Taylor Roy, John Paul Ketteman, and Shamarion Dozier were arrested over the weekend.

Alex Andrews Andrew Taylor Roy

John Paul Ketteman Shamarion Dozier Photos: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office

According to court documents, warrants for use of position for personal gain and bribing a public servant were obtained for Andrews on Dec. 2. Andrews is a resident of Fayetteville, Tenn., which is where he was arrested.

He was arrested and charged with seven counts of bribery of a public servant and seven counts of use of official position for personal gain.

Ketteman and Dozier were both charged with the same as Andrews and arrested in Huntsville.

Roy was charged with four counts of bribery of a public servant, four counts of use of official position for personal gain, and four counts of first-degree promoting prison contraband. He was arrested in Cross Roads, Ala.