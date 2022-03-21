FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — A DeKalb County tradition will return to the streets of downtown Fort Payne next month.

The Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In runs from April to October. The first “Third Saturday” event is set for April 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event recurs monthly with the exception of September, which is when the Boom Days Festival happens in Fort Payne.

The event was organized by Fort Payne citizens Amelia Landstreet, Heath Locklear, and Terry Locklear.

Third Saturday events include live music across the street from the historic DeKalb Theatre, a car show with more than 200 classic vehicles, and plenty of food vendors. Some businesses in downtown Fort Payne will also feature extended hours during the event.

When asked about the cruise-in returning, Landstreet told News 19, “we’re ecstatic because we shut down twice due to COVID-19, or had a total rainout. We had never shut it down completely until last year and the year before.”

During the time of the event, portions of downtown Fort Payne will be shut down to traffic traveling through the area.

Landstreet said the event began in 2009 or 2010 with 50 people. The biggest crowd the Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In ever recorded was 7,000 people.

To learn more about Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In, visit the event’s Facebook page.