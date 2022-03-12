FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Fort Payne schoolteacher was arrested Friday and faces two charges related to prostitution, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say 37-year-old Kenneth Ronald Zaremba III of Fort Payne was arrested on Friday afternoon after an investigation revealed that he hired a Huntsville prostitute to drive to his residence for sex.

Zaremba, a Fort Payne teacher, was charged with one count of soliciting a prostitute and one count of engaging in prostitution. He was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

News 19 reached out to Fort Payne City Schools Superintendent Brian Jett for comment.

This is a developing story.