Fort Payne student wins 2021 Congressional App Challenge for Alabama’s 4th District

(WHNT) — A 10th grader at Fort Payne High School was crowned the 2021 Congressional App Challenge for Alabama’s fourth congressional district.

Sophomore Orlando Rodriguez-Valdez created the app, called Cyberstudy, to provide learning experiences that engage users in testing their knowledge and learning syntax, terminology, and structure. A video of Orlando describing his app can be found here.

U.S. Representative Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.) made the announcement earlier this week.

“It is my honor to announce Orlando Rodriguez-Valdez has the winner of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge from Alabama’s Fourth District,” said Congressman Aderholt. “North Alabama is known as a center for cyber development in America, and Orlando is clearly helping to grow this reputation. I have no doubt big things are in his future.”

The app will be featured on CongressionalAppChallenge.us and will have a chance to be featured in the U.S. Capitol.

The Congressional App Challenge was created in 2015 and allows students to compete against their peers by creating an app and promoting innovation and engagement in computer science.