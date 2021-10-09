Fort Payne sets date for 2021 Canyon Fest

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Everything is set for 2021 Canyon Fest, Little River Canyon’s annual festival held on the first Saturday in November.

This year’s festivities are set for November 6, 2021 at the Little River Canyon Center. This year’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no admission fee to enter the festival, but donations to the canyon center will be accepted.

The festival offers live music, nature and arts activities, art demonstrations, and plenty of food options.

Dozens of local artists will also be at the festival to showcase and sell their handmade works and offer demonstrations.

For more information on Canyon Fest, call 256-845-3548.