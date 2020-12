FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The Fort Payne Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Yvonne Covington is from Centre, but was visiting family in the Fort Payne area for Christmas.

She was last seen Saturday and the National Park Service located her car on the Cherokee County side of the Highway 35 Bridge Saturday night.

Anyone with information on her location should contact Fort Payne Police at (256) 845-1414.