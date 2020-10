MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders are sounding the alarm to lawmakers, pushing for post-traumatic stress disorder coverage. The urgency comes after a stressful year for all first responders.

Gene Necklaus, the first chief in Scottsboro, recalls one of the worst tragedies of his 22-year career.

"A prime example would be, you know, the event we had here locally in January, where we ended up eight fatalities and included an entire family," Necklaus said.