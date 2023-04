FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) – A police officer was injured in an accident while responding to a call on Friday morning.

According to the Fort Payne Police Department, officers were responding to a call at a local business when one of the officers hydroplaned on Glenn Boulevard.

The officer lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road.

Photo: Fort Payne Police Department Photo: Fort Payne Police Department

The officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment.