FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities in Fort Payne are looking for two boys who were last seen on Monday when they were dropped off at a public pool.

On July 24, Brandon and James Boyd were reportedly dropped off at the Fort Payne Municipal pool. When someone returned to pick them up at 2:30 p.m., the boys were no longer there.

Since then, the Fort Payne Police Department (FPPD) said its received information that the boys may have been near downtown Rainsville or around Cook’s Barbershop in Collinsville.

Anyone that has any information regarding the whereabouts of these children is urged to call the Fort Payne Police Department at (256) 845-1414.