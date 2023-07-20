FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) – Police in Fort Payne are looking for a person who may be involved in a shooting that injured a 16-year-old girl.

According to a Facebook post by Fort Payne Police Department, offices responded to a shots fired call in the area of 16th Street NW and Gault Avenue. A BOLO was issued and after canvassing the area, officers found two vehicles that they believe were involved.

It was later discovered that a 16-year-old girl, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was shot during the incident. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, but after an investigation, several drug arrests were made.

Chief David Davis said he believes that the shooting is an isolated incident and that the people involved know each other.

The FPPD asks that if anyone has any information regarding the shooting to please contact them at (256) 845-1414.