FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Fort Payne Police Department (FPPD) is warning residents of an email scam, where the sender is claiming to be the city contacting people about ‘traffic violations.’

In a social media post, FPPD said it had received several reports Monday morning saying that people have received emails regarding a citation for a traffic violation. Examples posted by the department show emails telling residents to pay the citation within 72 hours.

FPPD said these emails are a scam and are not coming from the city of Fort Payne.

The department said the emails should be reported as spam and the sender should be blocked.