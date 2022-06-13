FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — A flag football league will return to the fields of Fort Payne this summer.

According to a Facebook post from Fort Payne Parks and Recreation (FPPD), the league is aimed at boys and girls aged 5 to 12.

FPPD says practices begin on the last week of July, and games will be held from August 15 through the month of September.

The cost is $60 per child, including a jersey. In order to register, visit the Wills Valley Recreation Center, located at 4220 Godfrey Avenue NE in Fort Payne, or by calling 256-844-6571.