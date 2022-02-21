FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine was among the 100 municipal leaders honored nationwide with the 2021 Small Town American Civic Volunteer Award.

The award, given out by CivicPlus, honors local leaders. Baine, the only person selected from North Alabama, was chosen as an award winner out of 700 nominations in 49 states across the nation.

“I was shocked to learn of winning this award,” Baine told News 19. “I just always like to help in the places I can by volunteering. It gives me a sense of satisfaction to know I have helped someone. I am certainly humbled by the award.”

As an award winner, Baine earns access to a free, volunteer web portal for the Fort Payne community.

Baine has served as Mayor of Fort Payne since 2020. Prior to his service as mayor, he served one term on the Fort Payne City Council as Council President.

For a full list of 2021 Small Town American Civic Volunteer Award winners, click here.