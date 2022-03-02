DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Fort Payne man was transferred to federal custody after being indicted on several federal charges involving distributing methamphetamine.

46-year-old Francisco Javier Colunga was federally indicted on January 18 on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, as well as nine charges of distribution of/ possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a lengthy narcotics investigation conducted by the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit and FBI North East Criminal Enterprise provided the information that led to Colunga’s charges.

Colunga was picked up by the U.S Marshall’s Service on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, and taken into federal custody.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the arrest, “This is an outstanding job by both our Narcotics Agents and Federal partners. These guys work hard every day to foster a good working relationship with federal agencies to ensure these criminals get prosecuted to the fullest extent.”