STEVENSON, Ala. (WHNT) — The man injured after a train hit his truck in Stevenson on Sunday afternoon has died.

Stevenson Police Department Captain James Ballard told News 19 that the man, who is from Fort Payne, was airlifted to Erlinger Medical Facility in Chattanooga, Tenn. where he later died from his injuries.

The crash happened on Alabama Highway 117 near downtown Stevenson around 3 p.m.

Ballard was unable to release the vicitm’s name but did tell News 19 that he was 84-years-old.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Stevenson Police Department.