HAMILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Fort Payne man who was arrested earlier this year after authorities say he stole an ambulance in Tennessee and crashed it into a police cruiser has died, according to AL.com.

66-year-old Timothy Burt died on August 27 at a local medical facility after being transported for a medical-related issue, a Hamilton County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

Burt had been in the custody of the Silverdale Detention Center in Chattanooga.

The DeKalb County man was detained by law enforcement in Hamilton County after they said he commandeered an ambulance that was parked near Erlanger Hospital on June 30.

Shortly after, officers with the Chattanooga Police Department said they found the ambulance on Holtzclaw Avenue with Burt behind the wheel, driving into oncoming traffic and running red lights.

The officers were able to pull him over, but as they approached the vehicle, they said Burt tried to drive off, hitting a patrol car.

Authorities said there were no patients inside the ambulance when it was stolen. The estimated cost of the emergency vehicle was $250,000, according to an affidavit.