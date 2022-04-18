FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Fort Payne Police say a man was charged with sexually abusing a child under 12 last week.

Police say Carey Lynn Joseph Koss, 38, of Fort Payne, was charged with sex abuse of a child under 12 on Thursday, April 14. Koss’ arrest was a result of an investigation that began in March, according to Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis.

Koss also faces two charges of domestic violence, unrelated to this arrest.

Koss was later transferred to the DeKalb County Detention Center. Jail records show Koss was booked on a $60,000 bond.