Fort Payne man charged with second-degree rape

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A Fort Payne man is accused of raping a minor. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says they began investigating after someone reported a man had committed a sexual act with a minor.

Deputies arrested Jason Bolt, 22, on April 3 and charged him with second-degree rape, which is a Class B felony.

“This is a great job on the part of our investigators when it comes to protecting our children from predators,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “No matter what current events are taking place, this must always be one of our top priorities.”

“I’d like to remind the public to never hesitate to contact us if they know of any such acts taking place. You can call us any time at (256)845-3801 and the information will be passed along to our investigative team,” Sheriff Welden said. “God Bless!”