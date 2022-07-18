DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Fort Payne man is facing charges of aggravated child abuse after court documents say he locked a 9-year-old in a room while he went to work.

On July 15, a felony warrant was issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Isaias Reynoso-Gabriel.

Isaias Reynoso-Gabriel

(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody and he was charged with one count of aggravated child abuse.

According to court records, Reynoso-Gabriel locked a 9-year-old in a room while he went to work, leaving the child without food, fresh air, or access to a bathroom.

A complaint filed with the DeKalb County Court said this happened at least three times.

Reynoso-Gabriel was taken to the DeKalb County Jail where he remains in custody on a $50,000 cash-only bond.