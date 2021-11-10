Fort Payne man charged with having child pornography

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A man has been charged with possessing child pornography after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After the tip, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office began investigating for possible child pornographic material at a home on County Road 659 in Fort Payne.

James Robert Ball, 30 of Fort Payne, was charged with twelve counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Ball is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on a $90,000 bond.

“I would like to thank Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for working so diligently and getting this case solved so quickly, protecting our children will always be our top priority,” said Sheriff Nick Welden in a statement. “Child pornography is a despicable crime that affects all members of society and it will not be tolerated.”