FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was charged with elder abuse and domestic violence after authorities found two people at a residence in critical condition.

Brent Preston Hunter, 56, of Fort Payne was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence, two counts of elderly abuse and ‘certain persons forbidden to possess firearms’ on Sunday.

Fort Payne Police Chief Davis States says the department received a call early Sunday morning for a welfare check at a Fort Payne residence. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people that Hunter was suspected of injuring.

The two victims were taken to DeKalb Regional Medical Center by ambulance and were then transferred to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn. in critical condition.

Investigators with Fort Payne Police, DeKalb/Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office are still investigating the incident.

According to court records, Hunter has a lengthy history of charges, including elder abuse, domestic violence, strangulation and child abuse.

Hunter appeared in court on Wednesday before the District Judge of DeKalb County for his initial appearance. Hunter was being held at the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $200,000 cash bond and a $55,000 property bond.