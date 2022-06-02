FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Online jail records show a Fort Payne man was arrested and charged with child abuse on Wednesday night.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster shows that 26-year-old Garett Cain Matchen was arrested around 10 p.m.

Matchen faces at least one count of torture/willful abuse of a child. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail, according to online records.

Bond for Matchen has been set at $100,000. Jail records as of Thursday morning indicate he remains in the custody of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.