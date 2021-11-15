Fort Payne man arrested on drug trafficking charges

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Authorities say a Fort Payne man was arrested during a weekend traffic stop for trafficking drugs.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Weston Lee Tidwell, was stopped by police on County Road 89 in Dogtown.

Officials say Tidwell sped away in his vehicle, losing control of it, and attempted to run from police.

Deputies stated they found a “significiant amount of methamphetamine” as well as drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Tidwell was arrested and charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, criminal littering, tampering with physical evidence, and unlawful possession of marijuana. More charges are pending.

Jail records show Tidwell was booked into the DeKalb County Jail at 12:22 a.m. on Saturday, November 13. His bond set at $67,500.