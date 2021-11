DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A Fort Payne man was arrested Monday on 30 counts of possession of child pornography. His bond was set at $1 million.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Pedro Antonio Baltazar was indicted by a grand jury on 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

He was arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Monday night.

Baltazar was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.