Fort Payne man arrested for sexual abuse of a child

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A Fort Payne man faces child sex abuse charges.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Adan Hernandez Ballesteros, 55, was arrested Friday for sexual abuse of a child under 12.

He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail and booked on a $750,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and they expect additional charges at a later date.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden called the crime “sad” and “uncalled for.”

“This is just SAD!!! Any crime against a child is completely uncalled for! Knowing that this type of monstrous behavior takes place in our county is just heartbreaking. Please know we take all crimes seriously. When a crime like this happens, everything within our power is done to present the best case we can to the hands of the judicial system. I pray that justice is served for whoever commits such awful crimes as these and I pray for the victims and their families. God Bless!” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden