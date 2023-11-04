FORT PAYNE, Ala (WHNT) — The Fort Payne Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a burn ban for the city due to drought conditions.

In a post on social media Saturday, the Fort Payne Fire Department (FPFD) said the city Fire Marshal’s complete burn ban is effective immediately.

According to the post, the ban is being imposed due to drought conditions.

The FPFD said no outside burning will be permitted within the city of Fort Payne or any annexed areas of Fort Payne

“This includes any & all outside burning: campfires, fire pits, leaves/brush piles, construction materials or storm damage piles,” the post said.

The fire marshal said the ban will be in effect until further notice.