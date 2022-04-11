FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Fort Payne Fire Department (FPFD) will host a carwash fundraiser next month.

The fundraiser will be a “fill the bucket” event at Bruce’s Foodland on May 7 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For a monetary donation, patrons can come and get their vehicle washed.

All proceeds will benefit the completion of Patriots Memorial Park, located in downtown Fort Payne.

Patriots Memorial Park recognizes individuals from DeKalb County that have lost their lives or made a significant sacrifice for their county and country. Construction on the project began in 2014.