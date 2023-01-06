FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — A DeKalb County man charged almost a year ago with sexually abusing his own daughter has now been indicted by a Grand Jury, according to authorities.

38-year-old Carey J. Koss was arrested on April 14, 2022, and was charged with two counts of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.

Court records show the supposed victim was his own daughter.

An investigation into Koss, a Fort Payne resident, began a month prior to his arrest, according to Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis.

Koss also faces two counts of domestic violence in a separate case.

He was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center where he was booked on a $60,000 bond but was released a few months later.

Carey J. Koss (DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with News 19 that Koss was arrested on the afternoon of January 5 following that his indictment.

He is being held on a $30,000 bond.