Fort Payne drive-through Day of Prayer event draws a crowd

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Dozens of people came together in Fort Payne Thursday to take part in a drive-through day of prayer event.

It was at the Big Mill Antique Mall at 12 p.m.

Preachers from various church denominations prayed for families, first responders, and those working in healthcare.

There were also musicians from area schools and city leaders speaking about the importance of unity right now.

“We are so thankful we live in a nation that we still have freedom to pray and with all this going on, where there is unity, there is strength,” said event organizer Clara Washington. “What we’re going through now, it’s going to take the Lord to help us and prayer is the answer.”