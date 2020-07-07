Fort Payne City Schools releases back-to-school plans, offering full-time virtual option in the fall

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Monday, Fort Payne City Schools announced its plans for returning to school in the fall.

The school district announced it would extend full-time virtual school, which has been an option for several years at Fort Payne High School, to all city schools.

Virtual learning will be done entirely from home and follow the traditional school calendar. Unlike the end of the 2019-20 school year (the start of the COVID-19 pandemic) when students’ grades couldn’t drop after the quick shift to virtual learning, regular grading standards will apply.

Reliable internet service will be a requirement, and students will be required to stay with online learning during the first nine weeks of the school year. At that point, and at the end of each quarter thereafter, students will be allowed to change their choice.

To participate in extracurricular activities, students must meet the same standards as those taking classes in the traditional school environment, including AHSAA requirements if applicable.

FPCS said not all elective classes may be offered to full-time virtual students, and students may still be required to be on campus for certain events such as class meetings, state testing, or other activities as designated by their principal.

To register for virtual school, fill out the Virtual School Full-Time Registration Form.

For students not going online full-time, the district announced select classes will utilize a blended option for students in grades 9-12, with a traditional model applying to all other classes and grade levels.

FPCS says the plan is subject to change, but students on the blended model will attend face-to-face classes two or three days per week, upload/download their assignments, and then participate virtually the remainder of the week.

Full plan details and any updates can be found on the FPCS virtual school website.