Fort Payne City Schools extends mask mandate

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Fort Payne City Schools has extended a mask mandate.

In a letter to parents, students, faculty, and staff, Superintendent Brian Jett said the mask mandate will now end on Friday, October 1.

Jett cited an increased number of COVID-19 cases within schools, particularly in younger children and staff.

The mask requirement applies in all school buildings and classrooms, but not outside, while eating, or when six feet of distance can be maintained.

However, Jett recommended social distancing while outside and asked teachers to plan outdoor activities so students have opportunities to remove masks.

Jett concluded the letter by reminding everyone that masks are required aboard FPCS buses per a federal mandate.

Jett said the policy will be re-evaluated prior to Oct. 1 and it may be extended or returned to personal preference at that time.