Fort Payne burglary arrest solves several theft cases, authorities say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A man arrested for stealing from a Fort Payne business is also responsible for other thefts in the area, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Scott William Curtis, 30, of Fyffe, was arrested after a June 17 burglary at Fort Payne Steel.

Investigators said workers found an ATV, tools and equipment had been stolen from the business in the night. The items were found in an empty storage building at a business next door, they said.

The sheriff’s office said they determined Curtis, who was working at a nearby business, stole the items and stored them in the building to get later.

Investigators served a search warrant at Curtis’s home and found multiple stolen catalytic converters, an ATV and a welder. Curtis also had illegal prescription pills when they arrested him they said.

Curtis was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a vehicle, drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

He also was arrested on a later date on a charge of second-degree receiving stolen property.