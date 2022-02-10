MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Grant man was arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant led to authorities finding methamphetamine at his home.

One pound of methamphetamine and three firearms were found at Danny Ray Bearden’s home on Walker Road in Grant, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials told News 19 that Bearden was a former assistant fire chief at the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department.

Agents with the Marshall County Drug Task Force, Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and their K-9 unit, along with the Grant Police Department executed the search warrant.

Investigators arrested Bearden and charged him with drug trafficking. Officials told News 19 he was booked into the Marshall County Jail.