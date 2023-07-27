RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A former Tennessee Volunteers head football coach is headed to Plainview High School to serve as a P.E. teacher and coach.

DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Wayne Lyles confirmed the Board of Education finalized Jeremy Pruitt’s hiring at a meeting on Thursday. Lyles said Pruitt was hired to serve as the physical education teacher and the junior high boys’ basketball coach.

Pruitt, a 49-year-old Plainview graduate, will join his father, Dale Pruitt, who was hired back as the high school’s head football coach in 2022 after spending a few years at Albertville. This is Dale Pruitt’s third stint at Plainview. Pruitt’s wife, Casey, was hired as a reading/math intervention teacher last month.

While playing for his father at Plainview, Pruitt helped the team to a 48-8 record and was named all-state in 1991 and 1992.

The three-time Nick Saban assistant was hired to serve as Tennessee’s football coach from December 2017 until he was fired on January 18, 2021, amid an investigation into NCAA recruiting violations.

In July 2023, the NCAA handed Pruitt a six-year ‘show-cause penalty’ and a one-year suspension in connection to those violations and fined Tennessee $8 million for over 200 infractions in the football program.

Tennessee was also forced to vacate all 11 wins from the 2019-2020 seasons under Pruitt, making his official record at Tennessee now 5-19.