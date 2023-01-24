FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) will make a stop in Fort Payne this Saturday to address the DeKalb County Democratic Party.

According to a news release, the local party’s executive committee will host a “homecoming brunch” at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 28 at their headquarters in Fort Payne. The event will be catered with homemade breakfast, fruit, and coffee or juice.

Jones will be the keynote speaker.

Jones served Alabama in the U.S. Senate from 2018 to 2021. He won a special election in 2017 over former Chief Justice Roy Moore, becoming the first Democrat elected to statewide office in Alabama since 2008.

He ran for re-election in 2020, but was defeated by former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville.

“In order to strengthen the Democratic Party in our state and to actively participate in elections with more Democratic candidates, our local committees are necessary in this most important process,” the party wrote on social media.

“The DeKalb County Democratic Executive Committee has not been active since our struggle with COVID-19,” the post continued. “Now is the time to reorganize this vital committee to ready ourselves for the unprecedently important 2024 election season.”

