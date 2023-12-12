SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — A Scottsboro police officer found not guilty of child abuse in connection to a 2021 incident has filed a malicious prosecution lawsuit against the city and the police department.

Ryan Manning was arrested and charged for the alleged abuse on December 13, 2021, following an investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). On June 16, A Jackson County jury found him not guilty.

In the lawsuit filed on Monday, Manning names the City of Scottsboro, the Scottsboro Police Department (SPD), Chief Ron Latimer and three officers.

It says that the officers, including the chief, under the supervision of SPD and the city, “maliciously caused the prosecution, via criminal proceedings against Mr. Manning, by specifically directing SBI to characterize Officer Manning as a child abuse suspect.”

Manning claims his father-in-law disliked him and asked how to get him out of the house. Court documents say SPD officers spoke with Manning’s in-laws and told them a domestic violence incident would get him out.

Within three weeks of the meeting, the lawsuit says Manning noticed his daughter’s arm was “limp,” and he and his wife took the daughter to the pediatrician, the Huntsville Hospital Women and Children’s for a follow-up.

“On October 28, 2021, x-rays were taken at the Huntsville Women’s and Children Hospital and purportedly indicated fractured bones. Physicians wrongly concluded the fractures were non-accidental,” the lawsuit states.

It alleges that the officers instructed SBI Special Agent Senior (SAS) Joe Parrish to classify Manning as the only suspect in the case, prior to evidence being discovered that indicated Manning was responsible.

Manning also says that senior members of SPD instructed officers to refrain from providing positive information on behalf of Former Officer Ryan Manning both before and after the indictment.

The lawsuit goes on to say those officers caused Manning to suffer financial damages, shame, humiliation, mental distress, and injury and damage to his reputation in the community.

Officials with ALEA said their investigation began in October 2021, when the Scottsboro Police Department asked them to look into Manning. Now-Sheriff Rocky Harnen confirmed that Manning had been booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $50,000 bond on Dec. 13, 2021, though he was released from custody that same day.

According to the department, Manning was terminated on December 27, 2021. He pleaded not guilty in February 2022.

A grand jury indictment, which charged Manning with willful child abuse and aggravated assault, accused the former officer of “using physical force that caused multiple fractures” to the victim, who was reported to be “a child of the defendant.”

Manning went to trial on June 12, and the not-guilty verdict came after two and a half hours of jury deliberation.