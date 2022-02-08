SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — A former Scottsboro Police Officer pleaded not guilty to the charges he is facing, including willful abuse of a child and aggravated assault.

Court records show 33-year-old Ryan Benton Manning has also waived his arraignment hearing and hired a defense attorney.

Manning was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in December 2021 following an investigation that was requested by Scottsboro Police Chief Rocky Harnen.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) began the investigation into Manning on October 28.

Following his arrest, Manning was booked into the Jackson County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Online court documents show a jury trial for Manning is set for May 16, with a pretrial hearing set for May 5 in the Jackson County Courthouse.

Manning remains out of jail on bond.