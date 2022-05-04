DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The former owner of a Fort Payne speech and physical therapy company is being charged with filing false Medicaid claims totaling $1.2 million for therapy services for children that were never provided.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall confirmed Kimberly Huggins Hamilton, 53, surrendered herself on May 4, to the DeKalb County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Hamilton is charged with one count of Medicaid fraud and one count of first-degree theft of property, both of which are felony charges.

Court documents show that from May 2016 through July 2019, Hamilton submitted claims to the Alabama Medicaid Agency for services that were not performed and she was paid $1.2 million for those false claims.

The investigation was initiated by the Program Integrity Division of the Alabama Medicaid Agency, after an analysis of Hamilton’s billings showed inconsistency between increasing reimbursement amounts with fewer patients.