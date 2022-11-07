JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A former Jackson County teacher was found guilty on sodomy and sexual abuse charges earlier this month.

Court documents show Scotty Berlin Baugh, 52, of Gurley, was found guilty of first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse, and second-degree sodomy and sex abuse.

Baugh was arrested last December and faced six different sex offenses, including two counts of fondling a male child and a school employee having sexual contact with a student.

At that time, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen confirmed Baugh taught at Woodville High School and one other Jackson County school. He was booked on a more than $200,000 bond.

Baugh is set to be sentenced on December 1, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse.