Former Jackson County commission chairman repays county for improper credit card usage

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Former Jackson County Commission Chairman Tim Guffey is having to repay just under $4,000 to the county for charges that didn’t meet state requirements.

Tim Guffey, who had been the Jackson County Commission Chairman since 2018, recently had to repay the county thousands of dollars worth of taxpayer money.

He resigned in December citing health reasons, but the decision came the day after the disclosure of an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigation into allegations of improper surveillance at the Jackson County Courthouse.

A recently-released report shows the department of examiners of public accounts conducted a special examination of spending by Guffey from August 24, 2018, through December 4, 2020.

The agency’s report found the charges were not in compliance with state and local laws and regulations regarding credit card usage and documentation.

It says Guffey also failed to provide an adequate reason for mileage claimed for travel.

Credit card purchases listed in the report:

48 transactions totaling $2,358.52 for meals and other food

Four transactions for alcohol and tobacco products

The purchase of six flower arrangements

The purchase of a car battery bought in the name of a private business that appeared to be personal

20 other transactions without required proper documentation including invoices or itemized receipts.

The report also states the former Jackson County Commission Chairman claimed mileage to Talladega twice in 2019 with the reason for travel listed as “Security.” The more than $250 came from the county’s general fund and taxpayers’ pockets.

