FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Jail records show a former DeKalb County attorney is facing multiple theft charges for the second time in three years.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Teresa Phillips, 42, of Sylvania, was arrested on Tuesday on multiple theft, forgery, and financial exploitation charges.

Jail records list four counts of theft by deception in the first degree, two counts of third degree forgery, five counts of unauthorized practice of law, three counts of theft by deception in the second degree, two counts of financial exploitation of the elderly, and first-degree theft of property.

Phillips, a one-time candidate for DeKalb County District Judge, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

As previously reported, Phillips was arrested in 2020 on two counts of first-degree theft. Records from the Alabama Bar Association show that Phillips was admitted to the bar in 2015, but has since been disbarred.