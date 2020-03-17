Former attorney charged with theft in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A former DeKalb County attorney was arrested Tuesday on two counts of theft.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Teresa Darwin Phillips, 40, of Sylvania, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree theft.

The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on what led to Phillips’ arrest.

She posted $30,000 bond and was released from the DeKalb County Detention Center shortly after her arrest, authorities said.

Online records from the Alabama Bar Association show Phillips was admitted to the bar in September 2015 but has since been disbarred. The reason for her disbarment was not listed.