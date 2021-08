PELHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The Albertville Police Department announced the loss of a former police officer due to COVID-19.

Albertville Police said that Officer Juan Gomez passed away Saturday morning due to COVID-19.

Gomez began his career with Albertville PD before he moved on to the Pelham Police Department outside of Birmingham.

Gomez was noted as an “outstanding person and officer,” by Albertville Police and they send their condolences to his family.